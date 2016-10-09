Proposed natural gas project tests sage grouse plans

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

CASPER, Wyo. | A proposal to add about 9,000 new natural gas wells in southwest Wyoming is putting sage grouse conservation plans to the test.

The proposed project area includes sage grouse habitat and there are a number of restrictions on development.

According to the Casper Star-Tribune (http://tinyurl.com/gs868ru), the U.S. Department of the Interior decided not to list the grouse in a decision made in September 2015, in part because of the conservation plans developed by states like Wyoming.

The Continental Divide-Creston Natural Gas Project would provide an additional $2 billion in revenues to the state over 40 years.

