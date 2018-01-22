Progressive councilwomen to be honored at Democrats’ Obama Dinner

Rep. Janet Buckner, D-Aurora, left, takes a selfie with City Council candidate Crystal Murillo after hearing of Murillo's likely victory in Ward I, during the Arapahoe County Dems watch party, Nov. 7 at El Tequileno. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel Newly elected Aurora City Council representatives are sworn in Dec. 4, 2017 in council chambers. Left to right are council members Marsha Berzins, Allison Hiltz, Nicole Johnston, Crystal Murillo and David Gruber. City Council candidate Nicole Johnston gets a hug from a supporter, after hearing of her likely victory, during the Arapahoe County Dems watch party, Nov. 7 at El Tequileno. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

AURORA | The Colorado Democratic Party is honoring three newly elected Aurora City Councilwoman, even though their political affiliation isn’t attached to their elected seat.

Crystal Murillo, Allison Hiltz and Nicole Johnston will receive the Rising Star award at the newly-named Obama Dinner on Feb. 3. Each of the three women graduated from Emerge Colorado, a program that teaches progressive women how to run a political campaign.

Aurora City Council races are non-partisan, but the 2017 election was considered somewhat of a wave for progressive candidates for the traditionally conservative body.

A news release from Colorado Democrats said the organization is excited to see “what the future holds for the Aurora city councilwomen.

“We are honored to have such dedicated Democrats fighting every day to ensure that all Coloradans have a fair shot and opportunities to succeed,” said Morgan Carroll, Chair of the Colorado Democratic Party in a statement.

“The Colorado Democratic Party would not be able to accomplish all that it can without the tireless work that our volunteers and leaders put in every day, and our award winners have proven that they are willing to step up to the plate to strengthen the state party to help move our state forward. Their commitment to building communities that work for all Coloradans is what will help elect great leaders up and down the ballot in November.”