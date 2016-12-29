Progress and struggles reflect in top race headlines of 2016

Of the many events marking the closing year of Barack Obama’s time as the nation’s first black president, none had deeper resonance than his opening of the National Museum of African-American History and Culture on the National Mall. Tracing the history of black America from its dark beginnings in human bondage to Obama’s historic election, the museum has already welcomed more than 600,000 visitors.

“It is a monument, no less than the others on this mall, to the deep and abiding love for this country, and the ideals upon which it is founded. For we, too, are America,” the president said that day in September.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 file photo, former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager looks away from a video monitor showing him shooting Walter Scott as he testifies during his murder trial at the Charleston County court in Charleston, S.C. Jurors deliberated more than 22 hours over four days before a mistrial was declared. (Grace Beahm/Post and Courier via AP, Pool) FILE - In this Saturday, July 9, 2016 file photo, Black Lives Matter supporters march after a gathering in Loring Park in Minneapolis, Minn. The movement denounces the shootings of unarmed black men by police officers. (Isaac Hale/Star Tribune via AP) FILE - In this Saturday, April 23, 2016 file photo, Loyal White Knights Grand Dragon Will Quigg of Anaheim, Calif., center, shouts to protestors during a "White Pride" rally, in Rome, Ga. During the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton spoke about the danger of the so-called “alt-right” movement. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, Dylann Roof, wearing shackles, is escorted into a transport vehicle in Charleston, S.C., after he was found guilty of murdering nine parishoners at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal church. The same federal jury that found Roof guilty of all 33 counts will reconvene in January 2017 to hear more testimony and weigh whether to sentence him to death. (Matt Walsh/The State via AP) FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016 file photo, a protester raises his fist as he stands in front of a line of police officers in Charlotte, N.C. Authorities used tear gas to disperse protesters in an overnight demonstration that broke out Tuesday after Keith Lamont Scott was fatally shot by an officer at an apartment complex. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP) FILE - In this Sunday, June 12, 2016 file photo, Ariel Hermina, who was inside the Pulse nightclub during the shooting and hid in the bathroom, hugs friend, Ashley Maldonado, at a candlelight vigil at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando, Fla., to honor the victims of the mass shooting at the gay club. Gunman Omar Mateen, who died in a gunbattle with police, pledged solidarity to the Islamic State group in a 911 call from the venue. (Loren Elliott/Tampa Bay Times via AP) FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 file photo, President Barack Obama points upward during the dedication ceremony for the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington. “It is a monument, no less than the others on this Mall, to the deep and abiding love for this country, and the ideals upon which it is founded. For we, too, are America," he said. At left is first lady Michelle Obama. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 file photo, a crowd gathers to celebrate at the Oceti Sakowin camp after the announcement that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers won't grant easement for the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D. The Army declined to let the project move forward amid objections that it would contaminate drinking water and threaten ancient burial sites of Native Americans. (AP Photo/David Goldman) FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016 file photo, Ibtihaj Muhammad celebrates after winning a point against Russia in a women's team sabre fencing semifinal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Muhammad was the first Muslim-American woman to compete for the U.S. wearing a hijab. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 file photo, Beyonce performs during the halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game in Santa Clara, Calif. The show, where she and her dancers wore costumes in homage to the Black Panthers, was seen by some as political and militant. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) FILE - In this Tuesday, May 31, 2016 file photo, U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto, center, speaks to supporters during an event at a restaurant in Las Vegas. In the November 2016 election, the former Nevada state attorney general became the first Latina in the U.S. Senate when she was elected to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Harry Reid. (AP Photo/John Locher) FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 file photo, San Francisco 49ers Eli Harold (58), Colin Kaepernick (7) and Eric Reid (35) kneel as teammate Blaine Gabbert, right, stands during the national anthem before their NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. Kaepernick says his decision to kneel and not stand during the anthem was an attempt to draw attention to the issue of racial disparities in community policing. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The opening was a watershed cultural moment for many African-Americans, including some who lived through an era when they were unable to cast a ballot. And the highs and lows depicted within the museum’s walls echoed in the progress and struggles of minorities in America during the past 12 months.

Many in the African-American, Muslim, Latino, and the LGBT communities watched this year’s presidential election with alarm, as Republican candidate Donald Trump ascended to party nominee, then president-elect. Trump’s rhetoric on the campaign trail — including his reference to Mexican immigrants as “rapists” and vow to build a wall on the U.S. southern border, his call for a ban on Muslims entering the country, and ominous description of “inner cities” in his pitch to black voters — was interpreted by some as racist and xenophobic.

His rallies, attended by thousands, were sometimes tainted with racial animus, and white nationalist support of the candidate prompted his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, to deliver a speech on the danger of the so-called “alt-right” movement. Since the election, hundreds of racist incidents have been reported in schools and other public spaces across the country.

Still, the election also saw Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto make history as the first Latina elected to the U.S. Senate, and California Democrat Kamala Harris became the second black woman elected to the Senate.

For Americans looking for an escape from the divisive political climate, their usual refuge of sports was interrupted this year.

In January, entertainer Beyonce’s Super Bowl halftime performance — where she and her dancers wore costumes in homage to the Black Panthers — was seen by some as political and militant. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the season by staging weekly protests against the national anthem at the start of games. Kaepernick, who is black, said his decision to kneel and not stand during the anthem was an attempt to draw attention to the issue of racial disparities in community policing.

The sports world was also cause to celebrate for many African-Americans this summer, as black women took the spotlight at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Powerhouse gymnast Simone Biles took home four medals, and swimmer Simone Manuel became the first black woman to win an individual medal in the sport. Black women also dominated in track and field, with Michelle Carter becoming the first American woman to win gold in the shot put. Bronze medal-winner Ibtihaj Muhammad was the first Muslim-American woman to compete for the U.S. wearing a hijab.

Obama’s presidency has paralleled a period of tragedy highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement: the shootings of unarmed black men by police officers. Shootings in North Charleston, South Carolina, Baton Rouge and Minneapolis this year have stoked anger and frustration on both sides of the argument. In Dallas, the fatal shootings of five officers by a black gunman seeking revenge highlighted the divide between support for black and blue lives.

Acquittals in the trials of several officers accused of giving an injured, unarmed black man a “rough ride” in the back of a police van in Baltimore, and a mistrial in the case of Michael Slager, accused of shooting Walter Scott in the back as he fled on foot after a traffic stop in North Charleston, left open the question of whether officers will be convicted in such cases — seen as a measure of justice by some in the black community. Many viewed as a victory a federal jury’s conviction of Dylann Roof, the white man who killed nine black church members in Charleston after joining with them at their weekly Bible study. Roof faces a possible death penalty and is expected to be sentenced next month.

The Orlando night club shootings that left 49 victims dead in June struck a devastating blow to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. Many of the victims were also of Puerto Rican descent. Gunman Omar Mateen, who died in a gunbattle with police, pledged solidarity to the Islamic State group in a 911 call from the club.

Native Americans scored a win after months of protesting the building of the Dakota Access oil pipeline. As many as 5,000 people camped out on the federal land in North Dakota in solidarity with two Sioux tribes suing over the pipeline, even as heavy snow and bitter cold set in. The Army has declined to let the project move forward amid objections that it would contaminate drinking water and threaten ancient burial sites.

The deaths of boxer Muhammad Ali and Cuban dictator Fidel Castro transcended race in their impact. Ali’s Muslim identity resonated with people of the faith outside of the black community, and Castro’s defiant reign was interpreted in some Latin and African countries as an important part of the struggle for independence and uplift.

Errin Haines Whack covers urban affairs for The Associated Press.