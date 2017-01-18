Pro-life group sues Colorado university over grant denial

FORT COLLINS, Colo. | A pro-life student group is suing Colorado State University, saying the school denied it money to bring a pro-life speaker to campus.

The Coloradoan reports (http://noconow.co/2j9x8DR ) that the lawsuit argues that CSU, by denying the group funding from a mandatory student activity fee, is forcing Students for Life members to “contribute to a viewpoint-based funding forum that funds speech with which they disagree without affording them the opportunity to respond in kind.”

According to the lawsuit, university officials said Brahm was not “entirely unbiased” and that some people “won’t necessarily feel affirmed in attending the event.”

A CSU spokesman said Tuesday that the university is reviewing the claim and will respond accordingly. The university doesn’t typically comment on pending litigation.

___

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com