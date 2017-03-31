Power plant outage workers’ fight leaves 1 dead, 1 in jail

CRAIG, Colo. | Colorado police say a man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a fight broke out between two crew members working on a power outage.

The Craig Daily Press reports (http://bit.ly/2nSEcKm ) that 36-year-old Raymond Terrill of Missouri was found unconscious in an alley Thursday. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they’ve arrested 26-year-old Justin Blodgett of Grand Junction on one charge of manslaughter. He is being held at Moffat County Jail.

Craig Police Department Cmdr. Bill Leonard says the two men were co-workers who had visited multiple bars while working on a power outage.

Officials say Blodgett has been arrested twice on charges of assault, including one incident where he allegedly stabbed a man in the leg. The investigation is still ongoing.

Information from: Craig Daily Press, http://www.craigdailypress.com