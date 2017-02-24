Police: Teen confesses to threat that closed schools

ASPEN, Colo. | Police say an Aspen High School student confessed to posting an online threat that closed some schools earlier this month and will be charged with a misdemeanor.

Aspen Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn told The Aspen Times (http://bit.ly/2mkDwu9 ) the boy was “very apologetic” when he was interviewed Wednesday. He doesn’t believe the teen ever posed a threat.

The threat was made late Feb. 8 on the 4chan.com website, hinting at possible violence in the Aspen zip code. Aspen law enforcement notified school officials there the next day and schools were put on lockout. Meanwhile, the FBI also picked up on the threat and notified police in Carbondale because it believed it came from a computer in the area. All high schools in Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs were closed for the day.

