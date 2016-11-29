Police, school, court and legal leaders to address Aurora immigrant, civil rights, harassment worries Dec. 1

AURORA | Leaders from across Aurora will gather at Aurora Central High School Thursday, Dec. 1, to address community concerns following the national elections earlier this month.

A panel with representatives from the Aurora Police Department, Aurora Public Schools, the Cherry Creek School District and the District Attorney’s office will respond to attendees’ questions from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Panelists will also provide information regarding immigrant and refugee policies on the local and national level, mental health resources, civil rights and harassment, according to a flyer advertising the event.

A slew of other city agencies, including the Aurora Welcome Center, the Colorado Refugee Wellness Center, the Denver Foundation and the Metro Community Provider Network, among others, are helping to stage the event.

Remarks will be translated into Arabic, Burmese, Nepali, Somali, Spanish and Swahili. Childcare serves will also be provided.

For more information, call 303-617-2845.