Police say Colorado father-son shooting merits murder charge

SEDALIA, Colo. | Colorado police say that a murder charge for the man who allegedly mistook his adult son for an intruder and killed him does not mean that investigators doubt the father’s story.

A spokeswoman for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that murder charges are routine in cases of fatal shootings of suspected intruders. That’s despite a Colorado law allowing deadly force against intruders.

Fifty-eight-year-old Frank Leon Huner of Sedalia faces second-degree murder charges in Saturday’s killing of his son, 33-year-old Nicholas Huner.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Lauren LeKander says Frank Huner called 911 to report the shooting. Frank Huner later said the victim was his son.

Frank Huner was released on $50,000 bond. He did not return a call seeking comment, and it was not clear if he had an attorney.