Aurora police say man, 22, shot in head was homicide

AURORA | Aurora police are investigating the slaying of a 22-year-old husband and father who died Saturday after being shot in the head.

Officers responded Sept. 28 to a home at 2072 Iola St. on a report of an “injury with a weapon,” police said in a statement. When officers arrived at the home in the Boston Heights neighborhood of north Aurora, they found Miguel Freyre-Vieweg with a head wound.

At first investigators weren’t sure how Freyre-Vieweg had been hurt, but after rushing him to a local hospital, police learned Vieweg had been shot in the head. He died three days later on Oct. 1, police said.

Police said detectives from the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit are investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case can call Detective Randy Hansen at 303-739-6710 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. By calling Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a $2,000 reward.