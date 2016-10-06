Police responding to ‘mannequin’ call find man dead in Aurora park

AURORA | Police responding to a report of a “mannequin with a weapon” found a man dead Thursday at Side Creek Park in Aurora.

In a statement, Aurora police said officers responded at about 7:30 a.m. Oct. 6 to the park at 19001 E. Colorado Dr.

There, officers found a man shot to death. Police said the death is “suspicious” and that detectives from the Major Crime/Homicide Unit are investigating.

Aurora police spokeswoman Officer Crystal McCoy said a caller saw the body and believed it was a mannequin.

The identity of the dead man has not been released.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call Detective Jamie Krieger at 303-739-6113. Tipsters can also call Metro Denver Crime at 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a $2,000 reward.