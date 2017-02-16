Police release dramatic video of fatal Aurora RTD train crash — SEE CLIPS

AURORA | Aurora police released surveillance video Thursday showing a van pulling in front of an RTD A-Line train early Tuesday morning seconds before the train smashed the van, killing the driver.

Police have said they believe the driver, whose name has not been released, may have deliberately caused the crash, which also left several people on the train injured.

Police on Thursday also asked for witnesses who saw the crash to come forward. Police are asking any witnesses to call Detective Steve Chinn with the Traffic Investigations Section at 303-739-6342.

The video shows the driver pull up to the tracks at about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 14, wait more than 30 seconds, then pull a few feet forward at the last second, into the path of an oncoming train.

“Investigators have now focused their investigations into whether or not the actions of the driver were intentional,” police said in a statement.