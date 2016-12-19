Police: Mom who left son in storm apparently under influence

THORNTON | A Colorado woman accused of leaving her son alone in a car overnight during a snowstorm appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol around the time she apparently abandoned the boy.

Court documents say that surveillance video captured 26-year-old Nicole Carmon walking into a gas station Friday night in suburban Denver looking disheveled and appearing distressed. Investigators say she seemed to say something about “Target” and pointed to a nearby Target store before walking off.

The boy was found Saturday morning in a car covered in snow parked at the Target store about 14 hours later. He had hypothermia and frostbite.

The Denver Post (http://dpo.st/2hSGJP2 ) reports that Carmon told police that she had six shots of vodka Friday.

The public defender’s office declined to comment on the allegations.