Police: Man accused of shooting boy had been drinking

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. | Police say a Grand Junction man accused of shooting a boy at a sleepover had been drinking and was handling several guns near children.

The Daily Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2f0Leb5 ) that 41-year-old Jeremy Mushrush is being held in connection with the shooting death of 11-year-old Caden Eric Randolf on Saturday.

Mushrush’s attorney Clinton Knorpp on Monday asked for him to be released without posting bond, saying the shooting was an accident and Mushrush is not a danger to the community. A judge denied the request.

According to court documents, Mushrush changed his story several times while being interviewed by law enforcement. Investigators say he told them his son fired the gun, he said the gun discharged while he was setting it down, and he finally admitting to pointing the gun at Caden when it went off.

