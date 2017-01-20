Police looking for 4 suspects in two Aurora robberies

AURORA | Police are looking for four armed robbers who stole cash and lottery tickets from two Aurora 7-Eleven stores early Tuesday morning.

The first robbery happened at 1:18 a.m. at 3005 S. Peoria St. The second happened about 15 minutes later at 13190 E. Mississippi Ave.

In each case, police said four teenaged males, all armed with handguns and wearing masks, hoodies, and gloves, entered the store and stole cash and lottery tickets.

Police released video of both robberies on their YouTube.com page. Footage of the Mississippi robbery is available here; the Peoria case here.

Police are asking anyone with information on the robberies to call Detective Tom Lehmann with the District 1 Crimes Against Persons Unit at 303-739-1833. Tipsters can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by text at 274637 with the title DMCS, and enter a message. Individuals providing leads can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.