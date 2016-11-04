Police investigating graffiti on Denver Trump office

DENVER | Police are investigating who painted graffiti all over the Donald Trump campaign office in Denver.

The co-chair of the Denver campaign, Steve Barlock, said he arrived at the office near downtown Denver on Friday morning to discover large white “L’s” painted on the windows as well “Trump=Thief” and other insults painted on the brick walls of the historic building.

The office in the Democratic stronghold has attracted two protests since it opened three months ago but Barlock believes the participants were paid.

A Denver city councilman also asked a taco truck to set up outside the office in September after the founder of Latinos for Trump warned of “a taco truck on every corner” if border security wasn’t tightened.

The graffiti follows the firebombing of a Republican office in North Carolina last month.