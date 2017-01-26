Police investigate threat at Aurora refugee center

AURORA | Aurora police are investigating a report of threats made to an Aurora nonprofit that helps refugees.

Officers responded to the Mango House on East Colfax around 9:15 a.m. Thursday on a report of threats made against the facility, which provides services to former refugees.

Aurora police spokeswoman Officer Diana Cooley said police aren’t releasing details about the threat, but said they are taking it seriously.

“It’s a priority for us as any other bias-motivated crime is always a priority for us,” she said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call APD’s dispatch center at 303-627-3100.

The threats came a day after President Donald Trump announced plans to bar many refugees from entering the United States.

Backers of Mango House and other groups are rallying in Denver in response to Trump’s action and the reported threats at Mango House.