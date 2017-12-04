Police investigate 10-year-old Aurora girl’s death as a suicide

Parents of the girl, Ashawnty Davis, told KDVR television in Denver that the 10-year-old girl hanged herself last week after being bullied at Sunrise Elementary School in south Aurora. IMAGE FROM KDVR SCREEN GRAB.

AURORA | Aurora police are investigating the death last week of a 10-year-old girl as a suicide.

Parents of the girl, Ashawnty Davis, told KDVR television in Denver that the girl hanged herself last week after being bullied at Sunrise Elementary School in south Aurora.

The parents told the station that a fight between the fifth grader and a bully was recorded and posted to social media in the days before her death.

Aurora police spokeswoman acting Lt. Diana Cooley said the investigation remains active.

Aurora police Chief Nick Metz told Aurora City Council’s Public Safety Committee last week before news of the death surfaced that teen suicide has been on the rise in Aurora in recent years, with police investigating two in 2015 and 2016 but nine so far this year.

Metz said that from speaking to other agencies, it’s clear Aurora isn’t the lone city seeing a similar spike.

“This is not just something that the city of aurora is experiencing,” he said.