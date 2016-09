BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SHIPROCK, N.M. | New Mexico State Police say a Colorado man has died in a rollover crash north of Shiprock.

They say 29-year-old Kyle Knapp of Cortez lost control of the vehicle he was driving around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

State Police say the vehicle crossed two lanes of a highway before rolling over several times.

Knapp was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.