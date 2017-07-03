Police call woman’s death at Aurora motel ‘suspicious’

AURORA | Homicide detectives are investigating the “suspicious” death of a woman whose body was found Sunday in an Aurora motel, police said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was found Sunday morning in a room at the Knights Inn Motel, 14200 E. 6th Ave.

Police have not said how the woman died but said in a statement Sunday her death was “suspicious.”

Officers found the woman after they responded to a welfare check call at the hotel, which is near Interstate 225 and 6th Ave.

Police are asking anyone with information about the woman’s death to call Detective Todd Fredericksen at 303-739-6106. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.