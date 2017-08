BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

AURORA | Police arrested a juvenile Wednesday in connection with the shooting of a man Sunday on an RTD bus.

The suspect, whose name and age have not been released because they are a juvenile, is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge and a first-degree assault charge, police said.

The shooting happened on a bus Sunday near East Colfax Avenue and Sable Boulevard.

Police said the victim β€œis in stable condition and his condition is expected to improve.”