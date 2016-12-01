Police: 4 people shot more than 30 vehicles with BB gun

EAGLE, Colo. | Police in Colorado say they have arrested four people for damaging more than 30 vehicles with a BB gun.

The Vail Daily reports (http://bit.ly/2gYXr2m ) that the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Jessie Mosher says police expect the number of victims to climb as more people report damage vehicles.

Police say the damage reports came in Wednesday and the vehicles seem to have been shot with the BB gun between 6 p.m. Monday and 1:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The case is still under investigation and the names of the suspects have not been released.

