Pilot makes emergency landing on Interstate 70 near Rifle

DENVER | Authorities say a pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 in western Colorado after the plane ran out of fuel.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Nate Reid tells KCNC-TV in Denver (https://goo.gl/0aInry ) the pilot, whose name has not been released, was not injured and no vehicles were hit when the small plane touched down near Rifle on Monday evening.

Only one lane of traffic was blocked as crews tried to move the plane off of the interstate. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

Information from: KCNC-TV, http://www.cbsdenver.com