PHOTOS: Grandview shuts out Cherokee Trail During The A-Town Game Of The Week

Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Grandview Wolves shut out the Cherokee Trail Cougars 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Sept. 29, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
AURORA | Grandview High School shuts out Cherokee Trail High School 24-0 during the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday night at Legacy Stadium.d