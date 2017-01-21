PHOTOS: An estimated 200,000 people showed up for the Women’s March on Denver

An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Joanna Vincenti cheers on marchers. An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

From left, Sarah Shupe, Ariel Shupe, 3, and Greg Shupe take a break from the march. An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Michelle Popejoy holds her umbrella that she turned into a politcal sign. An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Natacha Love blesses Wyatt Medina during the Women's March on Denver. An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's March on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel