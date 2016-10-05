PERRY: It’s not funny anymore. Stop pretending Trump hasn’t become America’s nightmare

You know the bad dreams I’m talking about.

You’re trying to mow the lawn with a toaster and the grass is actually all the shoes from your closet. Or you’re trying to finish a project at work but your office turns into a photo booth that keeps spitting out wet dog food. Some part of you relishes the fact that it’s just a very uncomfortable, ridiculous, annoying dream — but it won’t stop.

We’re living the dream right now, America. Donald Trump really is the GOP nominee for president, and there really are hordes of Americans who think he’d make a fine president.

It doesn’t seem to matter that not a single U.S. newspaper — not one, none — have or will endorse Trump. Newspapers that have never endorsed a Democrat, have. Newspapers that never even endorsed for president, have warned that Trump is so dangerous that he could destroy the country.

That’s their guy, Trump. The man who claims to be the greatest business mind of all times hid the fact that he lost a billion bucks and now brags about having not paid taxes. His lackeys and stooges claim the scandal reveals his genius business acumen.

I cannot even fathom the howling from Trump’s Twitter trolls had the story been about Hillary losing a billion bucks in secret and not paying taxes for almost 20 years. There would have been a lynching by now.

And while the Trump faithful once again defend their man for wholly indefensible things, they continue to ignore the never-ending torrent of moronic things, crazy things, freaking heinous and dangerous things that their guy says every day. All day.

He has no plan. He makes crap up and swirls it around every day. All day. An NBC analysis has shown that he has changed tacts on issues hundreds of times. He has become the world’s most notorious and prolific public liar, probably ever. He says anything. He denies everything — even while the tape is rolling to show that he has indeed supported the Iraq War, claimed that Muslims danced in the streets on 9/11, flattered Russian dictator-president Vladimir Putin, ridiculed a reporter for his physical handicap, lied cruelly and outlandishly about his political opponents, incited violence, promoted racism, inspired fascism and whined like a spoiled toddler. He has emboldened crass, creepy, racist, unhinged behavior from a group of Americans who previously only paraded their repugnant tirades in the privacy of their own home.

Just like in my dreams, several times every single day, I am befuddled about why anyone but the most deeply disturbed would follow this clearly mentally unhinged man to a buffet line, let alone to the White House.

So the hell what if they think Hillary is a crack-addicted satanist who secretly eats the doody out of diapers she steals from dumpsters? Don’t vote for her. The crazy claim that Hillary is just as bad or worse is like comparing a head cold to the Ebola Virus. But to actually defend someone who has been pilloried by people these fools once claimed to trust and admire? People like the Bushes, George Will and Colin Powell. Jesus, Mary and Joseph, people. Get a grip. Slap each other or something, but do not pretend that this man is anything other than what he is, a pathetic, creepy, deranged, dangerous psychopath. He is what you know in your heart of hearts would be as president the most awful thing to happen to the United States ever. Look what he’s done just by being a candidate.

Consider this:

His strategy is focusing on never allowing “the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him (or her) for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.”

You know who that is, don’t you? Yes, it’s Trump all right, but this was written by U.S. psych experts about Adolph Hitler during World War II in trying to fathom how he turned a modern, decent nation into a planetary nightmare.

Clearly, there is no hope for his groupies, and I feel sorry for them. These are people whose lives have been so bad, that burning down the house during a blizzard actually makes sense. It’s up to those of us who know better to try as hard as possible to dissuade as many as we can not consumed with the Kool-Aid to realize what Trump really is, and how catastrophic it would be to elect him president. Call out the lies. Quit making Hillary out to be the demon she’s not.

We’re all angry, tired and discouraged by how messed up the federal government has become. But I’ve seen how this dream ends in other countries,and it’s not good.

