People near Denver-area refinery told to shelter in place

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. | People near a Denver-area refinery are being told to stay indoors as firefighters respond to plumes of smoke from its stacks.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says people within a 1.5 -mile radius of the Suncor refinery in Commerce City have been told to shelter in place Friday afternoon.

Plumes of black smoke were visible coming from an industrial area near downtown Denver.

The refinery produces gasoline, diesel fuel and asphalt from Canadian oil sands. It can produce up to 98,000 barrels per day.