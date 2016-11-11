Pedestrian killed on I-225 in Aurora

A man trying to cross Interstate 225 died late Thursday night after being struck by three cars on the highway.

The man, whose name has not been released, was trying to cross the highway north of East Sixth Avenue when he was struck by a car in the northbound lanes. After the first car hit the man, two other vehicles also struck him, police said.

Police said there was no indication of alcohol or excessive speed by any of the drivers.

Northbound I-225 was closed at Sixth Avenue for about four hours during the investigation, police said.