Peabody to pay Routt County $1.8 million in overdue taxes

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. | Peabody Energy Holdings is set to pay Routt County $1.8 million in overdue tax payments.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2eQxxvG ) that the company, which filed for bankruptcy in April, announced Monday that Peabody and Routt County Treasurer Brita Horn have reached an agreement to allow for the payment of 2105 property taxes.

Peabody was cleared to pay the overdue taxes in July, but Horn refused to accept the payment unless it included interest and fees. In a news release, Peabody did not say if the pending payment will include the additional fees sought by Horn.

The payment is good news for the South Routt School District, which has been financially struggling without Peabody’s taxes. The district says Peabody provides 40 percent of the revenue raised locally to help keep its schools running.

