Peabody ends plans to build reservoir near Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. | Peabody Energy has abandoned plans to build a 400-acre reservoir near Steamboat Springs.

Pilot & Today reports (http://bit.ly/2bUlZVA ) that on Tuesday the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission released a letter stating it was ending the licensing process for the project because Peabody had missed deadlines.

Peabody had been planning to build the Trout Creek Reservoir with a hydroelectric dam that would generate 125 kilowatts of electricity since 2012. When demand for coal began to dwindle in 2015, Peabody asked for a two-year extension in the permitting process so the company could conserve cash and reduce debt.

In April, Peabody declared bankruptcy.

