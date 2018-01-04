Paul Ryan super PAC moves into 6th Congressional District to back Aurora Congressman Mike Coffman

AURORA | A $100 million campaign from a super PAC associated with House Speaker Paul Ryan is opening a field office in Aurora Congressman Mike Coffman’s district.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, which is “dedicated to protecting and strengthening the Republican Majority in the House of Representatives,” announced this week its opening eight new offices in targeted districts.

In a news release, the PAC said each office will have a “full-fledged campaign,” full-time staff, door-to-door canvassing and “hyper-tarted phone banking.”

“CLF is taking nothing for granted as we focus on our mission to maintain the House Republican majority. We have rejected the traditional model of super PACs and are doing things differently by operating a national, data-driven field program,” said CLF Executive Director Corry Bliss in a statement. “Our efforts are tailored to individual congressional districts across the country, and by starting this program in the beginning of 2017, CLF’s early investment has already resulted in over five million voter contacts.”

It’s unclear so far where the office will be located within the district.

Coffman is facing a primary from Highlands Ranch Republican Roger Edwards. Three Democrats are so far lined up to face Coffman in a primary: Jason Crow, Levi Tillemann and David Aarestad.

Crow is receiving backing from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Red to Blue program and other national multi-million dollar campaigns to flip the purple district to the Democrats.

“Speaker Paul Ryan’s Super PAC is taking out an insurance policy to keep Mike Coffman in Washington while Colorado voters pay the price,” said DCCC regional spokeswoman Rachel Irwin. “Mike Coffman’s record of putting his corporate donors ahead of his constituents may pay-off in campaign support, but it’s a huge liability heading into 2018. While Republicans control Congress, Coffman can’t hide his true colors of voting with the Ryan-Trump agenda 95 percent of the time to the detriment of Coloradans.”

Coffman’s campaign wasn’t immediately available for comment.