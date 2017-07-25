Parents ask court to let them take Charlie Gard home to die

LONDON | Charlie Gard’s mother returned to a London court Tuesday to ask a judge to let her and the baby’s father take their critically ill son home to die.

Lawyers for the family of the 11-month-old infant and the hospital treating him appeared in Britain’s High Court, a day after Charlie’s parents said they were dropping their long legal battle to get him experimental treatment.

The family attorney, Grant Armstrong, told a judge that parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates have held discussions with Great Ormond Street Hospital about sending Charlie home, but that there were obstacles. The hospital had suggested a hospice option.

This is an undated hand out photo of Chris Gard and Connie Yates with their son Charlie Gard provided by the family, at Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London. The parents of critically ill infant Charlie Gard, Monday July 24, 2017 withdrew their court fight seeking permission to take the child to the United States for medical treatment. Chris Gard and Connie Yates wept as their attorney revealed the results of brain scans. The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents fought hard to receive an experimental treatment. Doctors said it wouldn't help and contended Charlie should be allowed to die peacefully. (Family of Charlie Gard via AP) Connie Yates, mother of critically ill baby Charlie Gard arrives at the Royal Court of Justice in London, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Lawyers for the family of critically ill infant Charlie Gard and the hospital treating him were returning to court for a hearing Tuesday, a day after the baby's parents said they were dropping their long legal battle to get him experimental treatment. The subject of Tuesday's hearing at the High Court in London was not immediately clear. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

“These are issues which cry out for settlement,” Judge Nicholas Francis said.

Attorneys for the hospital said medics wanted to ensure the child was safe, and had asked for a mediator. Charlie’s parents had declined.

Charlie suffers from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease, and cannot breathe unassisted. The legal case over his care has been in various British courts since March. His parents said Monday accept that his condition has deteriorated to the point where the experimental treatment would not work.

Francis presided over the case revolving around the family’s wish to seek medical treatment in the United States. The London children’s hospital opposed that, saying it would not help and would cause Charlie suffering.

British courts and the European Court of Human Rights sided with the hospital. The parents abandoned their bid for the experimental treatment on Monday, saying that time had run out for Charlie.

The case drew international attention after Charlie’s parents received support from Pope Francis, U.S. President Donald Trump and some members of the U.S. Congress.

U.S.-based anti-abortion activists flew to London to support Charlie’s parents, and the case became a flashpoint for opposing views on health care funding, medical intervention, the role of the state and the rights of the child.

Outside court on Monday, Chris Gard said the couple wanted to spend their final hours with their son.

“We are about to do the hardest thing that we will ever have to do, which is to let our beautiful little Charlie go,” he said.

