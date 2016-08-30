Ouray hot springs to close for renovations

OURAY, Colo. | The hot springs pool in Ouray will be closed until May while the city completes renovations.

The Daily Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2c88rVE ) that the 89-year-old pool will close Sept. 6 for the first part of a $10.6 million renovation and the addition of a new two-story bathhouse.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to keep the pool closed until Memorial Day weekend in 2017.

Talks of renovating the pool, which has been open since 1927, began in 2012 when a number of leaks were noticed. Last year a master plan was approved and it includes a soaking pool, a hot pool with islands, a lap pool and a climbing wall with a diving platform.

The bathhouse will not be built until fall 2107.

