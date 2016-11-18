Orphaned Colorado mountain lion cubs to be paired up

CORTEZ, Colo. | An orphaned mountain lion cub at the Schneegas Wildlife Foundation rehabilitation center in Silt will be getting a buddy before its release.

The Journal in Cortez reports (http://bit.ly/2fM5WtC ) that Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say an orphaned cub at the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Del Norte is being sent to the Schneegas center to join the other cub. The pair will be fattened up in captivity for more than six months and then released into the wild together.

The cub currently in Silt was rescued Oct. 13 after its mother was killed by a motorist on Colorado Highway 145 while carrying her kitten. Joining that cub is one that lost its mother near Golden.

Wildlife officer Michael Sirochman says pairing the cubs will help them learn and adapt better.

