AURORA | A group of medical experts that gathered Wednesday in Aurora believe America’s obsession with quick fixes is what helped create the health crisis of mass opioid addiction. And it will take decades of work from medical professionals, governmental agencies, law enforcement and communities to solve the issue.

A single pill being able to solve every health issue created by years of neglecting one’s health led to a medical field that looked at oxycodone as a simple fix to chronic pain, said Sam Quinones, a investigative journalist who wrote in 2015, “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic.” That book was one of the first major pieces of reporting on how communities across the country had become addicted to opiates.

Quinones was in Aurora Jan. 24 to speak at a symposium on the opioid crisis organized by the Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical campus.

“I think doctors were on the whole pushed, pressured, conjoined into (prescribing opioids). And a lot of that came from us, the American consumer. We wanted to be fixed, we didn’t want to be accountable for our own poor health decisions,” Quinones said before the event. “Medicine had prepared us for that. The ‘90s was the period when all these drugs were being invented that allowed us to avoid the consequences of all our worst behavior… Medicine accustomed us to demanding pills as a solution”

Into that culture of simple solutions came new opioid-based medications that flooded into doctors offices and into patient’s hands. That led to the United States, which represents five percent of the global population, consuming on average 80 percent of the world’s opioid pills each year.

As the reliance of opioids to deal with any source of physical pain spread across the country, so did cheap black tar heroin from Mexico, which helped feed the addiction of patients who were cut off from their prescribed source of opioids. And the ramifications have been immense, with Colorado alone seeing 259 people die from overdoses of heroin, fentanyl and opioid pills in 2015.

Quinones said the epidemic facing the United States took root over decades as everyone, from politicians to the media to families who saw loved ones die from their addiction, turned a blind eye to the issue. And now that the issue is finally in the headlines, the county can’t expect quick fixes to solve the crisis.

“Nobody wanted to talk about it. This happened during the time of three presidents and frankly I’m not so sure to blame them either. This was hidden, which is why it spread,” Quinones said. “It’s only basically the last two or three years that people have been paying any attention to it and that’s not a reasonable assumption that in three years that you would resolve this major problem that’s been festering for almost a generation.”

In Quinones’s reporting, he saw a direct correlation between the destruction of civic life and communities by economic displacement and a focus on the private versus the public with the rise of opioid abuse. And the solution to solving the crisis also has to come from communities banding together to address what’s happening in their own backyards.

“What’s fascinating is there is no great leader (in solving the crisis) that we should shine a light on. What’s happening is organically, dybancialy at the local level,” Quinone said. “Counties are forming these groups and they’re coming up with mundane responses but that’s how you attack it. There’s no silver bullet that you’re going to be able to fit and solve this thing. It requires all these different approaches together.”

One of the major factors in bringing to turn the tide on the crisis is for the medical community to break their own addiction to prescribing opioids in situations where viable alternatives are available, said Dr. Robert Valuck, a professor at CU’s Department of Clinical Pharmacy and director of the Colorado Consortium.

Valuck, who also spoke at the opioid conference, said treating post surgery pain with a cycle of 400 milligrams of ibuprofen and 400 milligrams of Tylenol actually reduces pain at a higher rate than opioid pills. And without the six-percent chance of addiction that opioid prescriptions carry. But patients don’t ask for that type of regimen because there was never a huge marketing campaign promoting it, unlike the millions of dollars spent advertising opioids like Vicodin.

“There’s been a huge marketing push to use opioids. And now patents expect it and doctors reflecinyl write them and that’s where we are/. And how do we untangle that mess? It’s going to take a while,” Valuck said. “We’re just giving out way too many (opioids). We give out about 10 billion tablets a year in the U.S. 250 million perspcritos averaging about 40-50. Ten billion tablets going out into medicine tablets. You don’t need that much.”