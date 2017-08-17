One dead after Thursday afternoon shooting near Highland Hollows Park in Aurora

AURORA | One person is dead following a shooting Thursday afternoon near Highland Hollows Park in Aurora.

Several Aurora police vehicles respond to a fatal shooting Thursday near East Louisiana Avenue and South Yampa Court. Police said one person was killed. Photo by Philip Poston/Aurora Sentinel Detectives and patrol units investigate a shooting Aug. 17 at the corner of Yampa Way and E. Louisiana Ave. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

At about 3:30 p.m. police said one person had been shot near East Louisiana Avenue and South Yampa Court, which is just a few blocks east of the park.

At about 4 p.m., police said the victim had died and described the investigation as “very active.”

No details about a suspect has been released.

A police spokesperson is on the way to the scene and expected to release further details later today.