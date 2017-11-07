One dead in northwest Aurora Monday night shooting

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

AURORA | Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found shot in a northwest Aurora street late Monday night.

The man, whose name has not been released, died at a local hospital shortly after police found him in the street near East 14th Avenue and Paris Street.

Police said officers found the man about 9:40 p.m. when they responded to the area on a report of a shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

The Arapahoe County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity once his family has been notified, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Detective Randy Hansen with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6710. Tipsters can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7876 and may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.