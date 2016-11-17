One dead after Aurora house fire

AURORA | One person injured in a Wednesday morning house fire in Aurora has died and another remains hospitalized, fire officials said.

Four people were initially hospitalized after the blaze at a home near Del Mar Park, according to Aurora Fire Rescue, but two have subsequently been released.

The department said on their Facebook page late Wednesday that one of the people hurt had died and another was in critical condition. Their identities have not been released.

The blaze started sometime before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home at 12710 E. Seventh Ave., according to a tweet from Aurora fire.

The home, which is just northeast of Del Mar Park near East Sixth Avenue and Peoria Street, was fully engulfed in flames by about 6:30 a.m.

Five people in all were treated for injuries and four were taken to a hospital, the fire department said.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined, but Aurora fire said investigators are on scene.