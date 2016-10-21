Colorado keeping its focus on Pac-12 championship

This season the Buffaloes are tied for first place in the South Division and charging hard toward a potential berth in the conference title game while Stanford is two games off the pace in the North and simply trying to stay in the postseason picture
STANFORD, Calif. | A year ago, Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre watched his struggling team play Stanford close early before a pair of quick scores just before halftime broke the game open and helped catapult the Cardinal to its third Pac-12 championship in four years.
MCCAFFREY ON THE MEND: Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey was held out of last week’s win over Notre Dame with an unspecified injury. The 2015 Heisman Trophy finalist did some light on-field work three days after the Cardinal beat the Irish but is still questionable. If McCaffrey can’t go, Stanford will once again lean on Bryce Love, who had his first career 100-yard game against Notre Dame.
RETURN OF THE MAC: Before taking over the Buffaloes program in 2013, MacIntyre spent three seasons as the coach at San Jose State and went 16-21 with the Spartans. While he’s looking forward to going back to the Bay Area, MacIntyre won’t have much time for walking down memory lane. “After the game I’ll probably get to see a few of those guys before we get on the bus to head back,” MacIntyre said. “That was a very special place in our family’s lives.”
LINDSAY ON A ROLL: While McCaffrey is must-see TV every time he touches the ball, Lindsay has also done quite well for himself this season. The Colorado junior leads the Pac-12 with 614 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns and is the reigning conference player of the week after rushing for a career-best 216 yards and three scores against Arizona State.
GILBERT’S PASS RUSH: Colorado outside linebacker Jimmie Gilbert leads the Pac-12 with 6 ½ sacks this season and leads the nation with five forced fumbles. Gilbert has had at least one forced fumble in three consecutive games and will be facing a Stanford offensive line that has been banged up most of the year.