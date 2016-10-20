Ohio mom’s confession details how she smothered 3 young sons

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio | An Ohio woman accused of suffocating her three young sons over a 13-month period says in a recorded police interview that she smothered each boy with a blanket over the face because she didn’t want to see them suffering.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Brittany Pilkington also said she was depressed and worried her sons would eventually become abusive toward women.

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2015, file photo, Brittany Pilkington, right, and her attorney Marc Triplett, left, listen as a judge sets a $1 million bond in her case during a hearing in Bellefontaine, Ohio. An Ohio judge is reviewing recorded police interviews of Pilkington, a woman accused of suffocating her three young sons, as he considers her lawyers’ request to exclude her confession. Her trial is scheduled for late February. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)

A Logan County judge has been reviewing Pilkington’s statements while considering a request to exclude her confession in the potential death penalty case. Her lawyers argue it was obtained unconstitutionally.

Prosecutors say the 24-year-old Bellefontaine (behl-FOWN’-tihn) woman knowingly agreed to be interviewed without a lawyer.

Authorities allege she killed the toddler and two infants out of jealousy at the attention her husband gave them. She has pleaded not guilty.