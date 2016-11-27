Officials warn of avalanche danger in Colorado mountains

DENVER | Authorities are warning of the potential for avalanches in parts of Colorado’s high country because of storms bringing snow and strong winds to the mountains.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said Sunday that backcountry avalanches are possible in the San Juan mountains, the Sawatch range, Sangre de Cristo and parts of Aspen.

Backcountry riders on Saturday triggered several large avalanches near Cameron and Berthoud passes. Officials say it is possible to trigger an avalanche from a distance, and warned against backcountry skiing and travel on the Front Range, where strong winds were expected to heighten the slide danger.

In Aspen, officials say the most dangerous slopes will be those where the snow is deepest and most tempting to ride. Storms Monday and Tuesday could cause sudden changes.