Officials taking steps to prevent invasive mussels spread in metro area reservoir

DENVER | Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are implementing aggressive decontamination policies in response to recently discovered invasive quagga mussel larvae in the Green Mountain Reservoir in central Colorado.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2xKdeGw ) specialists from the Bureau of Reclamation located the larvae earlier this month through a microscopic examinations and DNA testing. A team of scuba scientists did not find any larvae in the portion of the reservoir between Silverthorne and Kremmling last week.

Officials will continue to require all boats heading to the reservoir undergo an inspection for invasive mussels and are adding a second inspection for all boats leaving to prevent the growth and spread of the species. Officials will delist the reservoir if three years of biweekly tests of the reservoir show no presence of quagga mussel larvae.

