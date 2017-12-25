Officials rescue more than 80 tame rats left out in cold near Fort Collins

LOVELAND | Animal control officers rescued more than 80 domesticated rats from two Fort Collins natural areas.

The Reporter-Herald reports officials say the Larimer Humane Society received a report Thursday that about 30 apparently tame rats were at the North Shields Ponds Natural Area.

Humane Society officers rescued some of the rats Thursday, and then another call came in Friday that echoed the concerns of the first. The caller had found dozens of friendly rats at Riverbend Ponds Natural Area.

Animal Protection and Control Officer Jason Downs says he used some peanut butter cookies his children had made for him to lure the rats out of the bushes. It took officers about an hour to round up the rats.

Officers determined the rats most likely were abandoned by the same person.