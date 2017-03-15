Officers shoot, kill armed man in Westminster

DENVER | Officers with an auto-theft task force shot and killed a man they say pointed a weapon at them in Westminster.

The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/oterOQ ) the man, whose name has not been released, was shot just north of the Legacy Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon. No officers were injured, and the suspect died at the scene.

The four officers involved in the shooting include two Colorado State Patrol troopers, an officer from Wheat Ridge and an officer from Lakewood. All four fired at the suspect.

Colorado State Patrol spokesman Josh Lewis says the officers were tracking a stolen vehicle at the time of the shooting, but he did not know if they were trying to arrest the man.

Investigators have not said what kind of weapon the suspect pointed at the officers.

