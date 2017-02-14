Officer whose body camera recorded theft gets probation

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | A Denver police officer whose body camera captured him stealing $1,200 from a suspect at a crime scene has been sentenced to a year and a half of probation.

The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/Q27krG ) 48-year-old Julian Archuleta resigned from the department Friday immediately after pleading guilty to official misconduct and theft.

Police say his body camera recorded him taking cash from a suspect’s clothing during an October shooting investigation, including a $100 bill.

But investigators say a detective who collected the cash and logged it as evidence did not find any $100 bills. The detective reviewed Archuleta’s body camera footage and contacted internal affairs.

Archuleta’s case was the first in which criminal charges were filed against a Denver police officer based on his body-camera footage. He had been with the department since 2004.

