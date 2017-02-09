Officer acquitted in crash prosecutors say was road rage

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREELEY, Colo. | A jury has acquitted a former Ault police officer of causing a fatal crash in what prosecutors say was a road rage incident in northern Colorado.

The Greeley Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/k8Ewfy ) jurors deliberated for about an hour and a half Wednesday before finding 48-year-old Blair Jackson not guilty of vehicular homicide in the June 1 crash that killed Esteban Moreno Jr. just north of Platteville.

Investigators say Jackson’s and Moreno’s vehicles collided south of Greeley. Moreno’s pickup rolled, and he died at the scene.

Witnesses reported both drivers were tailgating each other and cutting each other off before the crash. According to court records, Jackson told authorities Moreno caused the wreck.

The officer was not on duty at the time.

An attempt to find a phone number for Jackson was unsuccessful Wednesday night.

