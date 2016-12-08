Terence Gordon Todd dies at 77

Terence Gordon Todd

September 20, 1939 – November 24, 2016

Terence G. Todd (Terry) passed away unexpectedly at the age of 77 on Thursday, Nov 24, 2016. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Shirley Todd; his son Greg (Janeen) Todd, his daughter Kathleen (Chad) Tan- ner and his grandchildren, Douglas, David,

Aiden, Afton and Annika, as well as Shirley’s mother, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Terry is preceded by his first wife, Marjorie Todd. He was born in Whitehorse, Yukon (Canada) on September 20, 1939, and was the second of four children to Laurie and Jean Todd; brother to Michael (Joyce), Jocelyn (Don), and Stephen. In his typical competitive fashion, he was the first of his siblings to pass away.

Breaking the mold of his traditional family, Terry led a life of adventure that included marriage to his first wife, Marge (whom he met in an elevator on a trip to San Francisco); co-founding with her a 43- year strong business on a shoestring budget; car rebuilding, tinkering and racing; cruising around in his ’66 Caddy; hockey coaching, playing and spectating; marriage to his second wife, Shirley; and travel around the globe.

Though small in stature, he was big on personality. He never met a person he couldn’t talk to, whether he was waiting in line at the store, making a sales call, ordering at a restaurant, or celebrating a sporting event with whomever happened to be seated next to him. He was a master of the inappropriate joke, loved a story, and liked them more with each retelling. He greatly enjoyed gathering with family or friends for a party.

There will be an open house celebration in honor of Terry on Saturday, December 17th from 1-6pm at his home in Aurora. (For address, call Todd Expediting at 303-394-3505.) We would love all who knew Terry to come prepared to share a memory or story in our memory book. In lieu of flowers, the “TGT Memorial Fund” has been set up at Bellco C.U. (15321 E Orchard Rd, Centennial, CO 80015) with proceeds going to a variety of Colorado youth hockey organizations. Online donations can be made as well, contact Todd Expediting as above. Memories are welcomed on his memorial page at Horan Cares (www.horancares.com).