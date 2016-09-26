Sybil Marie Rew dies at 93

Sybil Rew, 93, died peacefully on September 18, 2016. She lived at Sunrise of Boulder where she moved from the family home in Aurora. She is survived by sons Raymond, Richard, and Russell, granddaughters Dawn, April, and Keely, and eight nieces and nephews.

Sybil was born in Dallas, Texas. With sister Virginia, and brothers Timothy and Raymond, the family lived and worked on a dairy farm in East Texas and moved to Carrolton, during the depression.

In 1944, Sybil married Orlando “Bud” Rew in New Orleans. She worked there as a photographer while Bud served in the Pacific Theater in World War II. Following the war they lived in Greenwich Village, New York, and moved to Denver to raise her family of three boys. The family lived in Europe from 1957 to 1961, spending many weekends touring in a VW bug. Sybil’s marriage to Bud lasted for 63 years.

In addition to an unending love for her family, Sybil developed a lifelong passion for art and teaching, like her mother. She won awards for her watercolor paintings of mountain scenery from Colorado and the West. She taught community art classes at Heather Gardens and Windsor Gardens for twenty-three years.

Sybil and her younger sister and dearest friend Ginny traded frequent letters and visits between Texas and Colorado. She developed many friends in Aurora as a neighbor and member of the First Presbyterian Church of Aurora before moving to Boulder in 2015. Sybil will be greatly missed by her friends and family. A memorial is planned for a later date.