Sally Ann Marcotte passed away March 18

Sally Ann Marcotte

July 19, 1945 – March 18, 2017

Sally Ann Marcotte of Victor, NY passed away March 18, 2017. Predeceased by her son, Samuel Briggs and brothers, Bob and David Marcotte. Survived by her children, Benjamin

(Jennifer Stone) Briggs, Ethan (Nancy) Briggs, grandchildren, Ryan, Molly, Robert, Hailey and Maxton Briggs.

A Celebration of Sally’s life will be held at the convenience of the family. Those wishing may make a donation to the ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037, in Sally’s memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Rd., Fairport, NY.