Raymond Alexander Grundy died June 7

Raymond Alexander Grundy

November 10, 1946 – June 7, 2017

The Grand Canyon, sunsets on the beach of the Bahamas, beautiful hot air balloons, gigantic sunflowers, and friends and family were the many photos developed from your camera.

Raymond Alexander Grundy was born November 10th 1946 to the late Raymond M. Grundy and the former Catherine Leftwich. He loved taking photos, traveling and anything new in tech.

Raymond leaves behind to cling to their memories of him; daughter Courtney Clark, grandsons Julian and Arian Clark, companion Joann Thompson, and sister Cheryl Grundy as well as all of the many friends.