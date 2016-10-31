Madelyn M Troutman dies at 79

Madelyn M Troutman

October 15, 1936 – September 1, 2016

Madelyn Troutman passed away at the age of 79 in her home in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday Sept 1, 2016 a few weeks shy of her 80th birthday. She was born in St Joseph, Missouri on October 15, 1936 and was the second of six children to George and Marie Wheat. She was one of three girls Madelyn, Joanne and Alice and had three brothers Ben, George and Tom.

Madelyn graduated from Pittsburgh State in Pittsburgh, Kansas in 1958 with a BS degree in Education. It’s also where she met her to be husband of over 30 years Robert Troutman. They were married in 1959 and later moved to Colorado where they raised two children Tony and Tracy.

Madelyn taught school for 34 years with almost all of it for the Aurora Public Schools in Colorado – North Middle School, Central High School, the last being Gateway High School which she retired from in 1992. She was the chair of the Science department at Gateway for many years and coordinated the Morrison/Red Rocks field trips each fall for hundreds of students. In the course of her career she taught thousands of students.

But she touched more than just her student’s lives. She was an original member of the Aurora Education Foundation, was Trustee to the Robert L Troutman Memorial Scholarship, and an Alpha Sigma Alpha member for life active in the Denver community before her move to Tucson.

She had many friends that considered themselves part of our family because she shared her life with them. A Celebration of Life will occur with family and friends next summer in Minnesota where she spent many summers growing up.

You will never know the true meaning of a moment until it becomes a memory. . . . We are all very blessed to have a lifetime of wonderful memories. She was very much loved and will be greatly missed.